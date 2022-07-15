ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild (NEKAG) has a new exhibit, “Under the Hemlock Tree, The Enigmatic Art of David Ricketts,” running from July 22-Aug. 27, in the Guild’s Back Room Gallery. A reception to meet the artist is Aug. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at NEKAG, 430 Railroad St.
If one were to describe the artwork of David Ricketts, they would put it into the category of fantasy, or surrealism, constructed with a fertile imagination. It all began at an very early age, Ricketts says.
“I remember sitting in my room in the house in Pennsylvania when I was about five years old, convinced that I could fly. I had been having dreams in which I did. Being only five and just starting out in life, my dreams were just as real as the room in which I sat. The drawings I do are not about dreams, but they come from the same place.”
In college David realized he “liked the art stuff the best, and started drawing little water color and ink in small notebooks I carried along with me.”
David Ricketts has a long history with Vermont and the NE Kingdom. His maternal grandfather’s family was early settlers of Concord, “and we still had some land near Shadow Lake.” He writes “No one else was doing anything with the property, so I plunged in. I made a lot of mistakes, but that is how I learn. I am still there when I am able. There are a lot of trees, my favorite being the hemlock.”
After graduating from UVM he received a grant from The Arts Council in a program that brought artists of various disciplines into schools, nursing homes, prisons, senior centers, and other public domains.
David taught for a while, then lived in NYC for a year, and about a decade ago traveled to SE Asia, especially Thailand and Cambodia following a dream reflecting the idea of the Buddhist Third-Eye.
Ricketts currently lives between that cabin in Concord and his home in Burlington. He explains his new exhibit as “I am coming out of a long sleep anxious to display past and current highly personal work derived from dreams and experience hopefully peeking at the future. I am currently comfortably nested in the woods near Shadow Lake surrounded by ancestral ghosts.”
