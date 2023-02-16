ST. JOHNSBURY — The hint of spring has dazzled many into a longing for spring, and for this reason, Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild has extended “Winter Blossoms” by artists Benjamin Barnes, Sachiko Yashida and Robert Chapla for two more weeks.
All three artists are enchanted by painting the world of flowers, capturing the fleeting beauty of the plant world in oils, acrylics and watercolor.
Benjamin Barnes is well known for his landscapes, as well as his passion for bringing outside in. He writes of his work: “Evocative light and space pull us into depictions of our past, while objects from the present keep us rooted in reality. The rural landscape is informed by the powerliness weeping into the distance. The rusting pick-up truck gives way to moss and saplings emerging from its hood. A vase of flowers is paired with a note and a pencil encouraging us to ask who they were for, who they were from.”
Robert Chapla’s paintings range from realistic to abstract, developed either in his studio or en plein air to capture the living essence of growing, worked on a gain in the studio to rejuvenate and freshen with the colors of memory. He finds this way adds a more fluid effect - “an attempt to achieve an interactive, rhythmic unity to the work.”
Sachiko Yashida paints from life, capturing in watercolor the fluid transitory beauty of flowers. She finds the difficulty of control of her medium often greets her with a surprise opacity or clarity that enhances her work. Her oriental style reflects not just her heritage but the sensual grace of the flora that seem to remain alive, even behind glass, in a frame.
NEK Artisans Guild is on Railroad Street in downtown St. Johnsbury.
