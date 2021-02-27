LITTLETON, N.H. — Feb. 26 marked the opening of Nightshade Contemporary, a new contemporary art gallery in Littleton. Located at 4 Mill Street, Nightshade Contemporary will offer 10 exhibitions per year of work by local and regional artists.
Nightshade Contemporary was founded by Littleton native Scarlett Moberly. Moberly left Littleton after high school to pursue an education and career in the arts, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Art History from the University of New Hampshire, a Master of Arts in Art & Museum Studies from Georgetown University, and a Certificate of Art Business from Sotheby’s Institute of Art, London. She gained experience at an art gallery in Washington, DC, the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Mass., and most recently was assistant editor of Art New England Magazine in Boston, Mass.
While working at ANE Moberly found herself frustrated with the lack of presence of the arts in the North Country. She had also grown weary of city life after a decade of moving up and down the Eastern Seaboard and crisscrossing the Atlantic, and she longed to return to her hometown. The combination of these two trains of thought led to the idea for Nightshade Contemporary, and Moberly moved back to the North Country to make this idea a reality.
“Encouraging and facilitating community engagement with the arts is central to the mission of Nightshade Contemporary,” Scarlett stated. “Once it is again safe to gather, Nightshade will offer a variety of public programming including opening night events, artist talks, workshops, and film screenings.”
Nightshade Contemporary’s opening exhibition is In Xanadu: Paintings by Geneviève Moberly, running through March 28. The artist is Scarlett Moberly’s sister and fellow Littleton native. Genevieve finds the culture of the North Country to be an innate point of identity and inspiration. Within her paintings exists a deeply-rooted respect for, reliance on, and coexistence with the natural world. She works with recurring themes such as familial relationships, ecological reverence, and institutional critique.
The gallery is open Friday-Monday 10-6, Thursdays 10-3 and by appointment. A full exhibition schedule for 2021-22 will soon be released at nightshadecontemporary.com.
