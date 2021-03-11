The Cobleigh Public Library and the Newark Street School have received a generous addition for their children’s book collections, thanks to a Rural Libraries grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF).
The grant allowed Cobleigh’s youth services librarian, Abby Johnson, to select $2,000 worth of new children’s books. Newark’s school librarian, Tina McClure, also added new books to their school library with funds from the grant. The Cobleigh’s new books are being loaned to the school for a special three-month period before they go out to the wider community.
The school and the library will also benefit from an additional mini-grant from CLiF which will be used to purchase a collection of French language books. These books will also first be checked out to the Newark school for an extended period.
“In a normal year, we would have had a special event to bring the Newark School students to the library to help get them excited about the new books and to introduce them to the library’s services,” says Johnson. “This year we had to get creative, so we are bringing the books to the school to help make that connection. It’s been a fun challenge, and we are excited to share these books with Newark and the rest of our community.”
In addition to the new books, Lyndon and Newark area children were treated to storytelling events this past fall from children’s book author, David Martin and CLiF Director Duncan McDougall. Storytelling events will be planned again for the spring as part of the grant.
This past October, Martin led the children at Little Dippers Doodles Child Care Center in stories, songs and dancing during an outdoor program. Later that morning, students at the Newark Street School participated in a remote storytelling presentation with McDougall. In December, Johnson delivered new books for the Little Dippers children to take home and keep. Another free book give away will happen in the spring at the childcare center and the Newark Street School.
The grant encourages libraries in New Hampshire and Vermont towns of 5,000 residents or fewer to partner with schools and childcare centers to encourage a community-wide commitment to literacy.
“Although the Cobleigh serves a much bigger area than what is required for this grant, CLiF encouraged us to apply via a partnership with Newark. It was a chance to directly reach out to a much smaller community in our service area.” Johnson said.
