New Digital Release By The Kingdom All Stars

The Kingdom All Stars have released “I Remember” On iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.
The Siri Jolliffe composition was recently featured on the popular YouTube program, Gold Shaw Farm, and was originally recorded for the band’s first album, “Smarticle Physics” in 2018.
The recording, produced at Dreamery Productions in West Barnet, features Siri Jolliffe on lead vocals, as well as Kingdom All Star Hall of Famers Katherine Barney, Ally Morrison, Jack Luna and Jordan Barbour.
I Remember is the second of eight planned monthly KAS releases on digital media. The band released “Stronger” in December. So tune-in and rock-out … You can also download both for just .99 cents each at https://store.cdbaby.com/Artist/KingdomAllStars.
The Kingdom All Stars are 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing a place for the most talented and hardworking young musicians in Northeastern Vermont, to provide music in their community and to be Northeast Kingdom musical ambassadors to whole the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.