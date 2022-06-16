New Exhibit Highlights Juneteenth At Old Stone House Museum

BROWNINGTON — A new exhibit, In a Different Hue: Race and Representation, will be unveiled June 19 at Old Stone House Museum to mark Juneteenth activities.
The festivities run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 19, and include a museum open house, light refreshments and children’s activities and ice cream.
“Everyone is welcome,” Kristal Wood, associate director of public events, said. “The new exhibit is thought-provoking and we are excited to reveal it to the public on the second anniversary of our nation’s newest holiday.”
The date of Juneteenth is the day 250,000 enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas were told they were free in 1865. That was 2.5 years after the Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln (which was signed on January 1, 1863) went into effect.
The new exhibit was put together by the museum’s collections team using locally-sourced artifacts from the collections and vaults as a portal for deeper exploration into issues of race and representation. It examines the themes of politics, narrative imagination and racial stereotypes in relation to Orleans County history.
In the process, the new exhibit offers a broader context for understanding the complexities of shared memory and meaning making – especially in times of political polarization and partisanship when there are no agreed-upon facts.
“All are welcome to our newest exhibit on disenfranchised people in the Northeast Kingdom,” Molly Veysey, executive director, said. “Hours of research and forethought went into this exhibit’s creation. We hope it will elicit constructive conversations about race and identity today.”
