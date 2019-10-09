CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire’s 52 With A View - A Hiker’s Guide, a new comprehensive guidebook for the 52 With A View hiking list, was recently published by its author, Ken MacGray of Concord. The 246-page guidebook is the first of its kind for these peaks, which complement the popular New Hampshire 4,000-footers.
Inside the book you will find an historical overview of the Over The Hill Hikers, creators of the list, and how the list came to be; detailed recommended route descriptions for all 52 peaks (plus the delisted peaks), including historical tidbits, parking & road access, and summaries of additional routes. There’s also information on overnight options for campers and backpackers, tips for hiking each peak in winter, and highlights of the views from each peak.
Said Mike Dickerman, a longtime New Hampshire hiker, author, and bookseller, “The 52 With a View list, which includes scenic summits from one end of the state to the other, all with elevations between 2500 and 3999 feet, offers adventurous hikers an alternative to the rougher and tougher 4,000-footers list. With this new guide, Granite State hikers now have an indispensable book that they can go to as they plan their next mountain outing.”
New Hampshire’s 52 With A View - A Hiker’s Guide is being distributed regionally by Bondcliff Books (www.bondcliffbooks.com) of Littleton, N.H., is available to order online, and can also be purchased at bookstores around the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.