BETHLEHEM, N.H. — On Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m., The White Mountain School (371 West Farm Road) will present a free event featuring traditional music and culture of the Peruvian Andes. The award-winning group, New Inca Son, will share musical traditions of the Andes in an interactive and lively performance.
White Mountain presents this program as part of its Cultural Event Series, which aims to connect White Mountain students and the community at large with rich cultural and performing arts productions.
New Inca Son is a musical and dance ensemble with a mission: to preserve its indigenous heritage and to instill, particularly in children and young people, an understanding and appreciation of it. The group both performs and educates, offering hands-on workshops, interactive concerts, and residencies for students in schools. In addition to critical acclaim, the group has received recognition for its educational efforts, including the 2007 “Distinguished Arts Educator in Music” award from the Massachusetts Alliance for Arts Education (MAAE) and the 2009 “Gold Star Award” from the Mass Cultural Council.
For more than two decades, New Inca Son has performed its ancient melodies and dances on world-class stages such as the 1994 FIFA World Cup, 1996 and 2002 Olympic Games, and the White House. In 2015, New Inca Son headlined at the Kennedy Center for the Arts and the Smithsonian Folklife Festival as part of a tribute to Peru. This past summer, the group performed at both the New York and Washington, D.C., locations of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.
New Inca Son’s performance will take place in White Mountain’s Lovejoy Chapel. This performance is free and open to the public; an RSVP through Eventbrite by Wednesday, Nov. 13, is preferred for planning purposes.
Throughout the 2019-20 academic year, White Mountain will host two additional events as part of its Cultural Events Series, which aims to support White Mountain’s broader commitment to equity and inclusion by featuring artists from diverse cultural and musical backgrounds.
