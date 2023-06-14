New Subscription Series Comes To Weathervane Theatre
Buy Now

Linda Kline with A CLASS ACT cast members Reanne Acasio and Alex Lanning at Weathervane's talkback series in August 2022. (Photo by Lew Whitener)

WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre is offering a new subscription series, North Country Exchange, a special evening series featuring three Weathervane comedies - Stones in His Pockets, Meteor Shower, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.