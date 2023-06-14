New Subscription Series Comes To Weathervane Theatre

WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre is offering a new subscription series, North Country Exchange, a special evening series featuring three Weathervane comedies - Stones in His Pockets, Meteor Shower, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
In addition to a ticket to each of these productions, there is a pre-show reception and a post-show Q&A featuring a panel of artists and experts related to the production.
“Right now in our society people are lonelier than ever,” said Weathervane Marketing Director Carrie Greenberg. “They crave connection, so for us to be able to offer an experience that offers community and engagement in addition to high quality entertainment is very exciting.”
This series gives patrons an inside look at some of this year’s productions in a way never before offered to Weathervane audiences. Audiences will be able to ask their own questions to the cast, creative team, and industry leaders related to the production’s topic, as well as congregate with fellow members of their community about the shared experience.
North Country Exchange includes one ticket to each of the following 7:30 p.m. performances: Stones in His Pockets, Thursday, June 29; Meteor Shower, Friday, July 28; and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Wednesday, August 23.
North Country Exchange subscriptions are on sale at weathervanenh.org. The Weathervane box office is open for phone and in person sales 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Friday.
The theatre’s 58th season opens June 9, and runs through October 14. One of the few remaining alternating rep companies in the United States, the Weathervane boasts among its alumni 2021 Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley, Tally Sessions, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn and recent Tony Award Winner Ari’el Stachel.
