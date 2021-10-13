NEWPORT — Quilt lovers from all over attended Quiltfest 2021 on Sept. 25-26 in Newport’s Municipal Building. The event was sponsored by the North Country Quilters Guild. Attendees were treated to over 90 quilts on exhibit.
Winners of the two Judge’s Choice quilts were Susan Ward’s “Scrappy Nine Patches” and Martha Kinsley’s “Cowgirl.” People’s Choice went to Sherry Greenwood’s “Grandma’s Sweet Daisy May.” The raffle quilt, “Hunter’s Star,” was won by Payton Prue.
Proceeds from this event benefit Newport Recreation Dept. as well as guild projects such as donation quilts provided to needy children and area seniors. Photos of every quilt in the show plus a complete list of winners go to northcountryquiltersvt.com/quiltfest-2021.html
