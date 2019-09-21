Newport Chili Challenge Cookoff Chilifest Sept. 28

The Newport Chili Challenge Cookoff Chilifest is Saturday, Sept. 28 from noon to 2 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Newport. First prize is the large, coveted Silver Chili Bowl.
Plan for a day of fun with music, arts and Chili. The fall Scarecrow Contest will also take place Sept. 21-28. Awards will be given for Most Creative, Funniest, Most Colorful and Most Scary. Both the Chili Contest and the Scarecrow Contest are open to families, businesses, organizations, fire departments and anyone who wants to participate. For registration forms, go to www.VTNorthCountry.org.
