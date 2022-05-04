Newport Digital Artist Ben Luce Showing Two New Exhibits

NEWPORT — Two new exhibits by Newport digital artist, Ben Luce, will be on display throughout May at Newport Natural Foods Market & Cafe in Newport, and at Community National Bank in Derby.
These exhibits, the latter of which takes place under the auspices of the MAC Center for the Arts in collaboration with Community National Bank, feature Luce’s digital art pieces, including new pieces previously not displayed. The images include intricate, colorful patterns in the form of intricate mandalas, novae, arrays of “beacons,” various elliptical patterns, and swirling vortices. The Newport Natural exhibit also includes haunting images evoking the spirits of hydrogen and of fire, several pyramid images, images of colorful moths, and ten 11-by-14 prints of Luce’s exotic “Water Dragon” images, each of which highlights the fascinating, fractal-shaped outlines of various watersheds around the world.
Luce, who resides in Newport with his wife Janice Luce, utilizes a variety of computer programs and other tools to create his artwork, including familiar tools such as Gimp and Photoshop, various iPhone apps, and custom computer programs he creates that employ various mathematical formulas to generate patterns. His starting points for images include his own photographs of objects or natural scenes, various illustrations, and less conventional sources such as maps, electronic circuit schematics, and computer simulations of the analog circuits of vintage electronic music synthesizers. He began creating digital art simply out of a hunger for images that please his eye.
Besides the special exhibits this month described above, his artwork is regularly available at the MAC Center for the Arts in Newport, and through benlucedigitalart.com.
