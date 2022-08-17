Newport Self Advocates Host Concert Aug. 23

NEWPORT — The Newport Self Advocates will host a “Kick Off” musical event on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from noon-3 p.m. at the Gardner Park gazebo in Newport. Playing will be Tod Pronto and friends with special guests Kelby and Steve McManus. The event is coordinated by Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NEKHS).
“The purpose of self-advocacy is for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to educate peers to take control over their own lives, make decisions, solve problems, and speak for themselves,” says NEKHS’s Colleen Bosse. “It is a way to educate and make the public aware of the strengths, rights, wants, and needs of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”
The Newport Self Advocates group is looking to reestablish its local chapter after a two-year hiatus through COVID-19. The group was not able to meet safely during the pandemic. “This is a great opportunity for the self-advocates to let the community know who they are and for people to hear the voice of our clients,” stated NKHS service coordinator Angela Laplante. “This is a new beginning for the group.”
The group also frequently does projects and fundraisers. During this kickoff concert, they will be accepting donations of personal hygiene products to benefit the NEKCA food shelf.
Newport Self Advocates is a local chapter through Green Mountain Self Advocates of Vermont. To learn more, visit gmsavt.org.
