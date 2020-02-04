Saturday, Feb. 8 will offer another presentation of live, local music at the Guildhall Cabin Fever Concert as Joseph Keenan, singer and guitar player, will perform. He’ll play popular songs in the style of James Taylor, Ian Tyson and Doc Watson.
Keenan shared his music for many years as the member of a band in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and now in Northern NH and Vermont he is known for his smooth and easy vocal ability and genuine love of a good song. For this show Keenan will be accompanied by members of the band “Comfort Country.”
The Guildhall Cabin Fever Concerts are held monthly and feature the talents of local musicians. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the show features an open mic session, followed by the featured artist of the month. Donations collected at the door will be given to a local charity at the end of the season.
The Guild Hall (town hall) is located at 13 Courthouse Drive in Guildhall.
