St Johnsbury Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will feature Bill Morris from Burlington, Vt. on Sept. 19 at Catamount Arts. He’ll discuss “The Meaning of a Map.”
“Cartographic technology has advanced at a startling pace in recent years, and shows no signs of slowing down,” Morris says. “Using a set of meaningful maps as a guide, we’ll fly backward and forward through cartographic history to give it all some context.”
Morris is a cartographer and senior analyst at Faraday Inc, where he builds practical data plumbing and digs for geographic patterns.
The program is from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; there is usually time for questions from the audience. Catamount Arts is an accessible building on Eastern Avenue in St Johnsbury.
