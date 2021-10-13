Three artistic endeavors in North Country communities received financial aid from the N.H. State Council on the Arts.
As part of the council’s Arts for Community Engagement grant program, the town of Lancaster received $4,500 to create a mural downtown. The town of Littleton got $4,800 to support First Fridays next summer, and the Upstage Players were awarded $3,000 to present the Broadway classic, 42nd Street.
Lancaster’s Mural Project is a community-driven arts project that celebrates Lancaster’s past, present and future. The mural will be highly visible within Lancaster’s central business corridor, located on the Lancaster Hotel building opposite the Northern Gateway Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center. In spring 2022, the mural planning committee will host a series of public sessions, inviting the Lancaster community to participate in the planning and design of the mural with artists Cecilia Ulibarri and Manny Ramirez of Positive Street Art (Nashua). The mural will be unveiled at a celebration event in summer 2022. Supporters and collaborators include the town of Lancaster, Lancaster Hotel, Lancaster Historical Society, Northern Gateway Chamber of Commerce, and the Lancaster Farmer’s Market.
First Friday in Littleton is a monthly grassroots, community-wide explosion of art, music, and culture in downtown Littleton. The Littleton Cultural Arts Commission launched First Friday in the summer of 2021 as an immersive cultural experience for residents and visitors. The event features local artists and performers – whose livelihoods were significantly impacted by the pandemic – and invites them to present and sell their work, while also creating an expanded audience and economic stimulus for downtown businesses.
The Upstage Players production of 42nd Street will be in celebration of the close of its 42nd season in spring 2022. The full-length musical will feature a cast of up to 35 theatrical performers, a full 16-piece orchestra, over 600 costume pieces, and plenty of high-energy tap dance. Performances are currently planned for April 29 through May 8, 2022, and will welcome audience members of all ages.
