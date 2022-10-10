From left are panelists at the Oct. 25 "Ideas On Tap" series in Littleton: (L-R) Johnny Bassett, Granite State News Collaborative; Marek Bennett, cartoonist; Geoff Forester, Concord Monitor; and Erin Petenko, VT Digger.
New Hampshire Humanities (NHH) is hosting a program in Littleton as part of the “Ideas on Tap” series on Oct. 25.
Ideas on Tap, a series of “pint-sized conversations about big ideas,” are held in casual, pub settings where all are invited to appetizers and community conversations about timely topics. “This fall we’re exploring questions about the role of journalism in a democracy, free speech, understanding images in the news, and what it really means to be an ‘informed citizen,’” said NHH communications director Rebecca Kinhan.
Set for 5:30 p.m. at Schilling Beer Co., 18 Mill St., the program is “I’ll Believe It When I See It: Images in the News.”
“People say a picture is worth a thousand words, but no one ever said we agree about what those words are,” Kinhan stated. “Images have become an increasingly important part of journalism, but how are we meant to understand them? This panel invites the people who make those images to talk about how visuals express information, how we can understand the images, and the work that goes into creating them.” Panelists will include Johnny Bassett, Granite State News Collaborative; Marek Bennett, cartoonist; Geoff Forester, Concord Monitor; and Erin Petenko, VT Digger.
