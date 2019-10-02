Nicaragua Folklore Dance Ensemble

Compas de Nicaragua, a New Hampshire non-profit organization that supports health and education projects in Nicaragua, is sponsoring a Nicaragua Dance Tour performed by a 7-member dance troupe, which will be presented tomorrow (Friday, Oct. 4), from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Littleton High School Gymnasium.
This multi-media performance includes eloquent, cultural dances performed in beautiful dresses to marimba music. Short video showings will also be presented while the dancers change into new costumes and dresses. The video will take the audience into the lives of “Women in Action,” a women’s group that live and carry out community projects in one of the poorest settlements of Managua, Nicaragua.
Entry is by donation. For more information, contact Jennifer Carbonneau, Principal, Littleton High School, at (603) 444-5601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.