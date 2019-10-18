This Halloween weekend the dead will rise at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. October 31-November 3 NVU-Lyndon’s Twilight Player present George A. Romero’s zombie classic with a new script re-imagined for the stage, creating a full immersive theater experience.
A routine visit to their father’s gravesite, a pair of siblings find themselves pursued by savage people bent on tearing them apart. They seek refuge in an old rural farmhouse and are joined by several other people also being pursued by the ravenous strangers. As the night unfolds it becomes clear that the people outside are no longer living, but are the living dead.
George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead is one of the great stories of independent cinema: a midnight hit turned box-office smash that became one of the most influential films of all time. This stage production strips away most set and prop conventions and features an enhanced sound design, performed by three student Foley artists creating a unique theater experience.
Show dates are October 31-November 2 at 7:30 p.m. and November 3 at 2 p.m. at the Alexander Twilight Theater at NVU-Lyndon. Running time is roughly one hour and fifteen minutes. Opening night, audience members may come dressed in costume. Prizes will be awarded for individual, couples and group costumes. Admission is by donation and free to NVU students.
Content Warning: Night of the Living Dead contains material that may be offensive or upsetting for some.
