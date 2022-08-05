Night Owl Club LIVE at the Fairbanks Museum, Thurs, Aug 11

Dr. Kremer holds 17 US Patents, has over 3 dozen scientific publications, written over 1500 space articles, has 14 published APODs – Astronomy Pictures of the Day and witnessed and photographed over 200 rocket launches. He will be speaking at the Fairbanks Museum on Thurs, Aug 11. (Contributed Photo)
The Lyman Spitzer Jr. Planetarium at the Fairbanks Museum ramps up the summertime schedule to offer more shows through August. Immersive features include full-dome films that take viewers back to the time of dinosaurs or into the center of a tornado, while guided astronomy presentations are led by an expert and focus on the night sky or space exploration.
This month, space fans will be treated to an extraordinary visit by two experts from NASA. On Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. Dr. Ken Kremer and Jean Wright bring first-hand experiences working with NASA to St. Johnsbury. Their discussion will focus on human and robotic explorers to the space station, moon, mars and beyond … and what’s ahead. This free, in-person event is open to everyone.
Dr. Kremer and Jean Wright will share their photographic record of launches and robotic spacecraft. Hear their stories and impressions as they describe the photos, along with the sights and sounds of a launch and the rebirth of US human spaceflight. In addition, they will share some of the other sights from the Kennedy Space Center, including photos of the new SLS moon rocket that is getting ready for launch in 2022. See photos of other missions such as LUCY and Mars Perseverance/Ingenuity mosaics. 2022 promises to be another exciting and active year for launches and they will update us on what is coming up as well as the latest news from the James Webb Space Telescope. Finally, they will share some insights and hints to aid your own experiences if you decide to visit the space coast and take in a launch.
Dr. Ken Kremer is a Pharmaceutical Research Scientist and Space Journalist. He is the founder and managing editor of the Space UpClose website. Dr. Kremer offers independent analysis about space topics. He lectures about both human spaceflight and robotic spaceflight especially Mars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.