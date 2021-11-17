On Dec. 18, if everything proceeds as expected, the James Webb Space Telescope will launch from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. The Webb Space Telescope is mounted on an Ariane 5 rocket and will begin its journey to a position beyond the Moon where it will perform groundbreaking astronomical observations of distant objects of the early universe. Webb will be the biggest and most powerful space telescope since the Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched by a Space Shuttle in 1990.
Named after the famous Apollo-era NASA Administrator who also supported astronomy and scientific research programs early in the agency, the Webb Telescope began as the Next Generation Space Telescope program in 1996. It was renamed to JWST in 2002, and had an initial launch planned for 2010. The project is led by NASA and ESA (European Space Agency), with contributions from other international partners.
The mission was delayed several times in the 2000s and 2010s, but successfully passed a critical design review in 2010 and was set for a launch in late 2018, when one of the Sun-shields, thin metal sheets on the bottom of the telescope to block Solar infrared radiation, was torn during testing and preparation. This set the mission back to a March 2021 planned launch. However, the launch vehicle for Webb, ESA’s Ariane 5 built and operated by ArianeSpace, showed unacceptable conditions for the delicate telescope during the launch of a different, more robust spacecraft in August 2020. The launch was pushed to late 2021 and engineers went to work assessing the rocket and modified the payload fairing in order to meet launch condition requirements. Two more Ariane 5 launches with this modified fairing in July and October 2021 showed good data, making the rocket ready to launch Webb.
That brings us to the present. The telescope was shipped from California in September, passing thru the Panama Canal and reaching the ESA spaceport in French Guiana in mid-October. It now has been integrated with the Ariane 5 launch vehicle and is awaiting launch, targeted for no earlier than the evening of Dec. 18 After a nominal launch, the craft will be expected to undergo a one month process of positioning itself at the L2 Lagrange point beyond the Moon, and then begin the longer process of unfolding itself and beginning to activate and inspect its instruments. The first astronomical observations are expected no sooner than six months after launch and deployment.
If successful, Webb will observe a range of the electromagnetic spectrum from the most red visible light to the deep infrared, overlapping only partially with Hubble, which observed from UV to near-IR, mostly focusing on visible light. This will allow Webb to look deeper into the distant, early universe at sources that began as high energy gamma and x-rays but have been red-shifted down to the infrared. Webb will observe the earliest star and galaxy formation in the millions of years that immediately followed the Big Bang. This will go beyond the famous Deep Field and Ultra Deep Field images obtained by Hubble. Unlike Hubble, however, this telescope will not be in Low Earth Orbit and is not planned to be accessed by astronauts for maintenance, at least in the near future. Contrasting with Hubble’s deployment and 5 servicing missions performed by the Space Shuttle, which was retired in 2011 - a year after the James Webb Space Telescope was originally planned to launch. Even without maintenance however, if it can be deployed successfully, Webb will be an absolutely revolutionary tool for the future of astronomy and understanding the evolution of the universe.
For more about the James Webb Telescope and other space exploration news from NASA, along with astronomy highlights, join Night Owl Club, an online conversation on Thursday, December 2, at 7:00 PM (connect via Zoom or Facebook live).Night Owl Club is hosted by the Fairbanks Museum and is free and open to everyone. More at fairbanksmuseum.org/planetarium/night-owl.
Christian Bradley-Hubbs is an astronomy presenter at the Lyman Spitzer Jr. Planetarium in the Fairbanks Museum. Night Owl focuses on astronomy and space exploration, offering insight about the latest news from NASA and other sources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.