Night Owl: Launching Orion

Final preparations are underway for the first Orion launch to the Moon. Inside the titanic Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center, the first vehicle to send a human-rated spacecraft to the Moon in nearly 50 years has been completely stacked and is preparing for launch, possibly before the end of this year.
The first Space Launch System (SLS) super-heavy-lift rocket, a vehicle derived largely from Space Shuttle hardware, was built and tested over the past several years at various NASA facilities in Alabama, Mississippi, and Utah. The SLS rocket completed what was known as the “Green Run’’ test campaign in 2020. The components arrived at Cape Canaveral, Florida earlier this year.
First planned to launch in 2017 and since delayed multiple times, the SLS rocket will carry an uncrewed Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle on a flight around the Moon and back for the Artemis 1 mission. The capsule will carry a test dummy outfitted with sensors to gather data on the crew flight experience. Orion capsules have already launched three times: two abort tests in 2010 and 2019, and an orbital test in December 2014.
The service modules for Orion, now called the European Service Modules, have also launched several times in the form of a European Space Agency Automated Transfer Vehicle, which delivered cargo to the International Space Station between 2008 and 2015. This will be the first time an Orion travels beyond Earth’s orbit, the ultimate purpose for which the craft were designed.
This mission will be followed by Artemis 2 in 2023, mostly a repeat of Artemis 1 but with a crew of 4. Artemis 3 is planned to launch in late 2024 carrying the first human landing on the Moon since Apollo 17 in December 1972. There will also be other launches supporting Artemis: tests of Human Landing System craft by SpaceX and other contracted companies, a rover named VIPER to study water and other resource levels at the future Lunar south pole Artemis landing site, and the construction of the Lunar Orbital Platform - Gateway space station in polar orbit around the Moon, which will support Artemis missions 4 and beyond.
The Artemis Program will deliver the first female astronauts to the Moon, as well as astronauts from other international space agencies. NASA then plans to use Orion to send crews to Mars in the 2030s using technology and systems developed by the Artemis Program at the Moon. In the meantime, NASA will perform a series of final tests, rolling the full stack of SLS and Orion to Launch Complex 39B, before committing to this historic launch.
For more about Orion, Artemis, and other space exploration news from NASA, along with astronomy highlights, join Night Owl Club, an online conversation on Thursday, November 4, at 7 p.m. Night Owl Club is hosted by the Fairbanks Museum and is free and open to everyone.
Christian Bradley-Hubbs is an astronomy presenter at the Lyman Spitzer Jr. Planetarium in the Fairbanks Museum. Night Owl focuses on astronomy and space exploration, offering insight about the latest news from NASA and other sources.
