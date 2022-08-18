BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The No Man’s Land Film Festival returns to The Colonial Theatre on Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Part of The Colonial’s Reel Outdoor series, the festival includes community partners North Country Pride, PKR MTN Trails, and Adaptive Sports of the North Country.
As the premier all-woman adventure film festival, the No Man’s Land Film Festival has reached audiences in nearly every U.S. state and across international borders with events in numerous countries, including Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Chile, Kenya, South Africa and China. For the last seven years, NMLFF has celebrated the full breadth of women and gender-nonconforming athletes, creatives, storytellers and adventurers. On a mission to un-define feminine in adventure, sport and film, NMLFF revised its language and scope in 2020 to facilitate a more inclusive space – stretching beyond women to champion gender-nonconforming communities and actively invest in more initiatives supporting Black and Indigenous demographics.
Through human collaboration and action-oriented solutions, No Man’s Land continues to implement and inspire change in the outdoor, sport, and film industries. Despite the name, No Man’s Land encourages all genders to attend. “As we shrug off tired tradition and continue to become an international voice for individuals across the globe, we are instilling a deeply confirmed and unbound sense of hope, bold ambition, and inexhaustible determination in all of our allies,” said Aisha Weinhold, founder of No Man’s Land.
No Man’s Land executive director Kathy Karlo explains that “We know that the public face of the outdoors is changing and we won’t stay rooted in the past. Our founding mission is even more relevant today, as the world only stands to benefit from more empathy towards each other. Storytelling allows us to stand tall in our truth—something so obvious and beautiful in its simplicity, and yet, so hard to do. Film has the power of sharing these personal stories of impact and we need these voices now more than ever. We are all innovators, leaders, athletes, advocates—and as women and allies of gender equity, we show no signs of stopping. The ethos of No Man’s Land is to stand tall in your truth and know that you belong here. Therein lies the magic.”
The No Man’s Land Film Festival will screen for one night only on Aug.19. General Admission tickets are available online at BethlehemColonial.org.
