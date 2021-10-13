No Man’s Land Film Festival At Colonial Theatre

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The No Man’s Land Film Festival is playing Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Threatre. Part of The Colonial’s Festival Friday film series, it is the premier all-women adventure film festival based out of Denver, Colorado.
In its sixth year, No Man’s Land Film Festival (NMLFF) has reached audiences in nearly every U.S. state and has breached international borders with events ranging from Canada to Australia. For five years prior, NMLFF has celebrated the full scope of female athletes and adventurers, looking to undefine what it means to be a woman in adventure, sport and film. “NMLFF champions women with grit, hustle, determination, and boundless passion, investing them with the respect, support, and media recognition they deserve,” says the Colonial’s Christine Kelly.
No Man’s Land strives to continue implementing and inspiring change in the outdoor, sport and film industries, while cultivating a deep interest in exploring the vastness of the planet from a woman’s point of view and other identities outside of the gender binary, including non-binary folks and trans men, as well. “The NMLFF mission transcends the films presented, acting as a platform for powerful and progressive movement in the outdoor industry,” Kelly says.
