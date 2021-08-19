North Country Author Publishes New Book

North Country resident Marilinne Cooper recently published her newest book, Endangered Species. The 12th in the ongoing Tyler Mackenzie series, Endangered Species is also the beginning of a spin-off introducing a new character in the first-person voice of Mercedes Mackenzie, Tyler’s niece.
“People constantly ask me, how do I keep doing it? That part is no mystery – painters have to paint. Chefs have to cook. Writers have to write. It’s who you are and what you do,” she says. With the world on Covid lockdown, Cooper drew inspiration from her own backyard and neighborhood, developing a twisty plot line that doesn’t stray but a few miles in any direction.
So what happens in Endangered Species? An out-of-work urbanite looking for a new life plan, Mercedes Mackenzie is as easily distracted by sexual attraction to the opposite sex as her aging uncle. When an annoying neighbor turns up dead, Tyler is arrested for murder and awaits his trial in the county jail. Newly arrived in West Jordan, Vermont, Mercedes finds herself unexpectedly responsible for finding who actually killed the luckless victim so that her uncle can be exonerated from the crime.
Signed copies of Endangered Species will be available beginning Aug. 19 at farmers markets Saturdays in Lancaster, and Sundays in Littleton.
To learn more about Cooper and her novels, visit www.marilinnecooper.com.
