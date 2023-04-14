North Country Chamber Players Hire Director

The North Country Chamber Players Board of Trustees recently named Mary Louise Formisano as their new managing director.
“Ms. Formisano’s background and expertise in event planning, fundraising, community and relationship building, marketing, sales and public relations will further advance the mission of this organization that has been providing world-class musical performances and educational programs for the residents of and visitors to Grafton and Coos Counties for 45 years,” stated board president Mike Girouard.
Formisano graduated from Babson College with a BS in communications and marketing. Most recently, she was director of sponsorship and community outreach for the East Greenwich News, an on-line digital news platform based in Rhode Island, where she built critical advertising and corporate donor programs. She previously served as director of corporate relations for the American Heart Association, Southern New England.
“As an avid skier and hiker, I am delighted to now call the White Mountains my home. As a passionate volunteer leader in every community I have resided in, I am thrilled to be able to work with one of the elite musical ensembles in the state of New Hampshire to help bring their beautiful and amazing programs to an even broader audience,” she said.
Formisano will oversee the remainder of the Chamber Players’ 2022-23 season, which includes their Spring Gala Concert and Dinner, ‘A Bach Celebration,’ on June 11, and the White Mountains Music Festival, with weekend concerts running from July 15-Aug. 14.
