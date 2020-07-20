North Country Chamber Players Present Free Summer Concerts

FRANCONIA, NH — The North Country Chamber Players recently announce their revised summer festival schedule, which will include six free outdoor, late afternoon concerts to be presented and enjoyed under and around the Dow Pavilion in Franconia. The opening concert, “Beethoven at 250,” will be presented on Saturday, July 25, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 26, at 4 p.m.
In recognition of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and observe proper social distancing from all persons outside one’s immediate household.
