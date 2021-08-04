FRANCONIA, N.H. — Guest artists Sophie Scolnik-Brower on piano and Celia Hatton on viola join the North Country Chamber Players for “Mozartiana,” in the fourth week of the White Mountains Music Festival. The free concerts are at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Alumni Hall in Haverhill, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at Dow Field Pavilion in Franconia.
“When Mozart decided to add a second viola to the string quartet form, he opened up new worlds of expression, harmonic possibilities and grandiose scope,” said the NCCP’s Eileen Alexander. “His String Quintet in C Major gloriously combines an exhilarating spirit with a profound sense of seriousness, and synthesizes, perhaps for the first time, the intimacy of a string quartet with the epic breadth of a symphony.” This idea had an impact on composers like Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Brahms, Dvorak and Tchaikovsky, and then on into the 20th century, with composers like Eric Ewazen, “whose melodious Ballade, Pastorale and Dance deftly evokes colorful orchestral sonorities while employing only a trio,” she added.
“Mozartiana” guest artist Celia Hatton finds herself in a myriad of musical settings. From premiering new works for solo viola, to collaborating with dancers, to exploring the conductor-less chamber orchestra process, her ability to adapt to various creative backdrops has led her to a colorful career performing throughout the US, Europe, and Asia.
She is a founding member of Shattered Glass, an Associate Musician at the Metropolitan Opera, has performed with St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, The Knights, Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, toured nationally with A Far Cry and Sphinx Virtuosi, and toured internationally with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra.
Hatton has performed at the Apollo Theatre, Jazz at Lincoln Center in collaboration with Paquito D’Rivera, Smalls Jazz Club, The Blue Note Jazz Club, and Birdland Jazz Club. She can be heard on Mark Gross’ jazz album “+ Strings,” BIGYUKI’s electronic album “Reaching for Chiron,” and Terry Slingbaum’s “Slingbaum One.” She has performed on NBC’s Today Show in conjunction with NPR, and has performed with Alicia Keys, Eminem, Frank Ocean, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Pharrell, and Stevie Wonder, among others.
Also joining the Players as a guest artist for “Mozartiana is pianist Sophie Scolnik-Brower. Having completed her graduate studies in the studio of Vivian Weilerstein at the New England Conservatory in 2016, she has since performed with her piano trio, Beacon Street Trio, Flatirons Chamber Music Festival, and Mistral Music.
Scolnik-Brower graduated Magna cum laude in 2012 from Harvard University with a B.A. in psychology, followed by a year as an AmeriCorps volunteer for at-risk New York City high school students.
The summer festival concerts are free, but online registration is required for all seating. Attendees should bring their ticket with them. To register and for additional information, visit northcountrychamberplayers.org.
