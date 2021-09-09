FRANCONIA, N.H — North Country Chamber Players (NCCP) have added a pair of outdoor, afternoon concerts to begin their 44th season, on Sept. 18 and 19 at Dow Pavilion. This past summer, NCCP’s annual White Mountains Music Festival drew more listeners than it had in more than 25 years, said Eileen Alexander.
This second annual “Fall Romance” event will feature two works by early Romantic pioneers, Mendelssohn and Rossini, a charming rarity from Franz Xaver Sussmayr, the composer famous for completing Mozart’s iconic Requiem, and a tuneful and jazzy piece by one of England’s most popular 20th-century composers, Malcolm Arnold. Both concerts will begin at 3 p.m.
The Chamber Players have been described by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts as “one of the outstanding cultural resources in the state of New Hampshire,” and a critic from the Boston Musical Intelligencer lauded them as “a sophisticated group of experienced, passionate, focused, and obviously talented musicians.”
Chamber Players members Ronnie Bauch, violin, Chris Finckel, ‘cello, Susan Nidel, flute and Kemp Jernigan, oboe, will be joined by North Country audience favorite, violinist Curt Macomber, and making their Chamber Players debuts, violist Marka Gustavsson and clarinetist Todd Palmer.
While these concerts are free, online registration is required for all seating. Attendees should bring their tickets with them. To register and for additional information on the season, visit northcountrychamberplayers.org.
