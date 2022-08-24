North Country Chamber Players To Conclude 43rd Season

The North Country Chamber Players recent performance at the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield featured renowned Portuguese guitarist, Pedro Joia. (Courtesy photo)

The North Country Chamber Players will conclude their 43rd annual White Mountains Music Festival with performances at the Dow Pavilion in Franconia at 4 p.m. Sept. 10, and in the ballroom of the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield at 6 p.m. Sept. 11.

