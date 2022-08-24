North Country Chamber Players To Conclude 43rd Season

The North Country Chamber Players will conclude their 43rd annual White Mountains Music Festival with performances at the Dow Pavilion in Franconia at 4 p.m. Sept. 10, and in the ballroom of the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield at 6 p.m. Sept. 11.
Voila, Viola! will celebrate the rich, mellow sound of the string instrument that was a favorite of late 18th and early 19th century European composers, and will feature solo turns for the flute and horn. The program includes Mendelssohn’s String Quintet in Bb Major, Mozart’s tuneful Quintet for horn and strings, and a seldom-heard Quintet for flute and strings in E Minor by one of Mozart’s contemporaries, Andreas Romberg. Chamber players Susan Nidel, Bernhard Scully, Ronnie Bauch and Chris Finckel will be joined by former chamber player violinist Miki-Sophia Cloud and guest violists, Ramon Carrero-Martinez and Marka Gustavsson.
During the summer, the North Country Chamber Players presented 24 events, including 19 free concerts, educational programs, lectures and showcase presentations, at the Dow Pavilion, the Copper Cannon Camp, the Littleton Coop, the Franconia Library, the Sugar Hill Meeting House and the Profile Club. The Chamber Players’ first indoor summer concerts in three years, performed at the Sugar Hill Meeting House, the Mountain View Grand Resort, Alumni Hall in Haverhill and the Park Theater in Jaffrey, featured world-class guest soloists like award-winning soprano Kara Dugan and renowned Portuguese guitarist, Pedro Joia. “These programs were all extremely well received, with audiences demanding encores after every performance,” said the festival’s Liz McClain.
Admission to the Sept. 10 one-hour performance at the Dow Pavilion is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.