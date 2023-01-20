The North Country Chamber Players will resume their 45th season in February with two signature Winterlude events.
‘Journey to Vienna,’ will feature music selected to soothe, inspire and lift the spirits of listeners who are looking forward to emerging from a North Country winter. The concerts will take place Saturday, Feb. 11 at Alumni Hall in Haverhill, and the next day, Feb. 12 at the Mountain View Grand resort in Whitefield. Both programs begin at 2 p.m.
Described by the N.H. Council on the Arts as “one of the outstanding cultural resources in the state of New Hampshire,” the Chamber Players have also been lauded by a critic from the Boston Musical Intelligencer as, “a sophisticated group of experienced, passionate, focused, and obviously talented musicians.”
The Program: The program will begin with Mozart’s Rondo in A Minor, a short work for solo piano which displays uncharacteristically deep emotional intensity and rhapsodic qualities that have been likened to Chopin, and will continue with Mozart’s Oboe Quartet, the most significant and best-know work of the genre, whose playful, lilting outer movements highlight the soaring, plaintive quality of the oboe. The concerts will conclude with with one of the great masterpieces of the entire chamber music repertoire, Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quartet in G Minor. The finale of this beloved work, known as the “Gypsy Rondo,” is celebrated as a tour-de-force of rhythmic and melodic bravado.
The Performers: These programs will feature North Country favorite, oboist Kemp Jernigan, who will be joined by pianist Bernard Rose, violinist Ronnie Bauch, violist Ah Ling Neu, and cellist Chris Finckel. Outside of New Hampshire, these long-time Chamber Players have been on hundreds of recordings and broadcasts with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Music from Marlboro, Manhattan String Quartet and many other ensembles.
Pay-What-You-Wish: Based on the overwhelming positive response to their outdoor events, the Chamber Players have adopted a new ‘Pay-What-You-Wish’ ticket pricing for these concerts. More information is at northcountrychamberplayers.org.
