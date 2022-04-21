North Country Chorus’ Annual Spring Concert Set For April 30

ST. JOHNSBURY — The North Country Chorus is putting on its 73rd annual spring concert on Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m. Both performances are at South Church Hall on the campus of St. Johnsbury Academy.
Joining the 46 singers currently in the chorus are the 18 voices of the Academy’s select ensemble, The Hilltones. Under the direction of Academy Music Director Alan Rowe and accompanied by a chamber ensemble, they are performing Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living.” The concert also includes “All of Us” from Considering Matthew Shephard. The Hilltones round out the program with a variety of songs from their repertoire.
The North Country Chorus first presented “Requiem for the Living” in 2016, just three years after its 2013 debut. Since then, it has become one of most widely-performed major choral works in the country. Rowe notes that “our chorus so enjoyed singing this Requiem and our audiences were so moved by our performances that we were eager to sing it again.”
A Requiem is traditionally a prayer for rest and peace for the deceased. However, according to the composer, the five movements of Requiem for the Living “form a narrative just as much for the living, and their own struggle with pain and sorrow, as for the dead.” Rowe points out that “the other songs in the program were also chosen to reflect on these troubled times and offer a sense of comfort and hope.”
Admission is by donation. All attendees are required to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours. For more information go to NorthCountryChorus.org.
The North Country Chorus has been singing since 1947. It is a richly diverse group of trained musicians, church choir members, music teachers, former school or college chorus members, and community music lovers, ranging in age from teenagers to retirees. Auditions are not required.
