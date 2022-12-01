North Country Chorus Performing Holiday Concert This Weekend

The North Country Chorus will present their 74th annual holiday concert on Saturday, at the Wells River Congregational Church at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at South Church Hall in St. Johnsbury at 3 p.m.
The program features “Magnificat” by Johann Sebastian Bach and Matthew Harris’ choral setting of Dylan Thomas’ “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.” Under the direction of Alan Rowe, the 70 singers in the chorus are accompanied by a chamber ensemble.
Admission is by donation.
Bach’s exciting Baroque masterpiece, “The Magnificat,” is a setting of Mary’s canticle of praise recorded in Luke 1:46-55. Mary glorifies God for blessing her and for God’s faithfulness and the promise of a new age of justice and peace. In twelve movements of choruses and solos, Bach treats each of the phrases of the canticle like a distinct picture in a gallery.
“A Child’s Christmas in Wales” is Dylan Thomas’ Christmas classic set to music. Composer Harris says of his work: “This recollection of the poet’s typical Christmas day as a boy in Wales conjures up for each of us the lost magic of childhood.” The text, with some judicious cuts, is the story just as Thomas wrote it. The music opens and closes with a tune reminiscent of Welsh folk songs; in between, it ventures into various musical byways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.