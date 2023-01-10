North Country Chorus Rehearsals Begin Jan. 17; New Singers Welcome

1. Newell Hall 2. South Church Hall 3. Ranger Hall 4. Colby Hall (Headmaster’s Office, Main Office) 5. Fuller Hall 6. Severance Hall (Resident Life Office) 7. Headmaster’s Residence 8. Faculty Residence 9. Brantview 10. Waterman 11. The Green Dorm 12. The Barn 13. 1107 Main Street 14. Fairbanks Cottage (Admissions Office, Business Office) 15. Tinker House 16. Streeter Hall 17. Mayo Center (Grace Stuart Orcutt Library, Colwell Center for Global Understanding) 18. Stowe Green 19. Sheepcote 20. Charles Hosmer Morse Center for the Arts (Stuart Black Box Theater) 21. Field House 22. Alumni Memorial Gymnasium 23. Straszko Center at Graham’s House (Alumni Office) 24. Cramton 25. Christensen Hall 26. 184 Belvidere 27. 168 Belvidere 28. The Corner House 29. Impey House 30. Maple Center (Located at 151 Hastings Hill) 31. Hilltopper Restaurant (Located at 1216 Main Street) A. Tennis Court B. Ropes Course C. Cary Field (Field Hockey) D. Burlingame Field (Baseball) E. Soccer and Lacrosse Field F. Fairbanks Field and Ray Frey Track (Football/Track) G. Softball Field
ST. JOHNSBURY — The North Country Chorus begins rehearsals for its spring concert on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Rehearsals are held every Tuesday at the St. Johnsbury Academy Morse Center for The Arts, from 7:15-9 p.m.
New singers, regardless of previous choral experience, are always welcome to join this community chorus, now in its 75th year. The only requirements for participation are a love for singing and a strong commitment to rehearsals and the performances on May 6 and 7.
Under the direction of Alan Rowe, the chorus will be performing “Considering Matthew Shepard” by Craig Hella Johnson. Using a multitude of different musical styles and genres, this work is an oratorio to this “ordinary boy,” who was murdered in 1998 and whose death brought international attention to gay rights and hate-crime legislation.
In his foreword to the work, Daniel Bara states that “this 105-minute narrative offers a sweeping and multi-hued meditation on mankind’s predilection for cruelty toward those who we view as different. But it resounds, unmistakably, with a rousing affirmation for the redemptive power of love and gratitude as it encourages us to recognize the beauty of our underlying oneness with each other. More than a timely and poignant memorial for its namesake, the enduring art of ‘Considering Mathew Shepard’ is its power to reawaken and renew our love and compassion for one another regardless of race, gender, orientation, or religion….”
The mission of the North Country Chorus is to introduce singers to the larger choral masterworks along with staples of the choral repertoire and bring them to the public. For more information and to register for the chorus go to the website at northcountrychorus.org. Questions may be directed to Alan Rowe at musicdirector@northcountrychorus.org or call 802-748-5027.
