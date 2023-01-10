North Country Chorus Rehearsals Begin Jan. 17; New Singers Welcome
ST. JOHNSBURY — The North Country Chorus begins rehearsals for its spring concert on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Rehearsals are held every Tuesday at the St. Johnsbury Academy Morse Center for The Arts, from 7:15-9 p.m.

