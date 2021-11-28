WATERFORD — After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the North Country Chorus returns to the stage for its 73rd annual holiday concert. The two performances will be on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5, at 3 p.m. at the Union Baptist Church on Route 5 in Waterford.
Under the direction of Alan Rowe, this year’s program features Vivaldi’s Gloria and six shorter works to celebrate the season. The chorus is accompanied by a chamber ensemble.
This concert is dedicated in memory of Cindy Mitchell, who sang with the chorus for 20 years and was serving as its president at the time of her death in October.
Admission is by donation. All attendees are required to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours.
