North Country Chorus to Present Considering Matthew Shepard

ST. JOHNSBURY — The North Country Chorus will present Considering Matthew Shepard, its 74th spring concert, Saturday, May 6, at 7:30, and Sunday, May 7, at 3 pm. Both concerts are at South Church Hall on the campus of St. Johnsbury Academy.
Alan Rowe, head of the Academy’s music department, will direct the 66 singers in the community chorus, five of whom are Academy students, and an eight-piece chamber ensemble, with three student musicians.
Admission is by donation.
Craig Hella Johnson composed Considering Matthew Shepard to explore the life, death, and legacy of this gay student at the University of Wyoming in Laramie who, in October of 1998, was kidnapped, severely beaten, tied to a fence and left to die. Eighteen hours later, Shepard was discovered by a bicyclist. While he lay in a coma in the hospital on total life support, candlelight vigils were held in countries around the world. Six days later, he succumbed to the trauma to his brain.
Shepard’s murder brought national and international attention to hate crime legislation at both the state and federal level. In October 2009, Congress passed and President Barack Obama signed into law the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, commonly called the “Matthew Shepard Act.”
Shepard’s murder also inspired films, novels, plays, songs, and other works. Craig Hella Johnson’s contribution was his first concert-length work, Considering Matthew Shepard.
This three-part fusion oratorio incorporates a variety of musical styles into a unified whole. Johnson sets a wide range of poetic and soulful texts by poets including Hildegard of Bingen, Lesléa Newman, Michael Dennis Browne, and Rumi. Passages from Shepard’s personal journal, interviews and writings from his parents Judy and Dennis Shepard, newspaper reports and additional texts by Johnson and Browne are poignantly appointed throughout the work. Jason Marsden, the director of the Matthew Shepard Foundation, calls Considering Matthew Shepard “by far the most intricate, beautiful and unyielding artistic response to this notorious anti-gay hate crime.”
Among the many other significant artistic responses to Matthew Shepard’s legacy, most noteworthy is The Laramie Project. The play was produced by the St. Johnsbury Academy Theatre in 2012, won the Vermont Drama Festival and was performed at the at New England Drama Festival. Faculty director William Vinton said that he and the student actors found the performance to be “one of the most amazing theatrical experiences we have been part of. Life-changing.”
Now, over a decade later, the North Country Chorus brings Considering Matthew Shepard to the school’s South Church Hall. “In this time of continued cultural strife and violence related to gender and sexual identity, we sing in the hope that the lessons of Matthew Shepard’s story are not forgotten,” director Rowe emphasizes.
