North Country New Works Set Sept. 10, 12 At Weathervane

WHITEFIELD, N.H. — The Weathervane Theatre announces a brand new initiative of new voices, new works, and the creative spirit with the launch of the New Play Festival, part of North Country New Works.
Featuring excerpts from 10 new plays and musicals, written by and featuring Weathervane company members, this festival is coordinated by Danae DeShazer and Weathervane’s producing artistic director, Ethan Paulini. Each piece will be performed over two nights on Sunday, September 10 at 6 p.m., and Tuesday, September 12, 7 p.m.
“It’s an incredible honor to coordinate a new program at the Weathervane,” said DeShazer, who has been seen as an actor, director, and other roles this season. “As this community knows, the Weathervane is an artist-driven company, and not only that, our artists tout themselves as multi-hyphenates who wear many hats. That’s why this festival, subtitled as The Moonlight Series, will feature Weathervane company members in different disciplines.
“For example, our resident carpenter who helps to build and craft our scenic designs, will be presenting a dramatic scene he has written; also, our assistant stage manager has written several full-length plays. This festival gives us the opportunity to showcase the talents, creative spirit, and work from members of the Weathervane company in this unique festival.”
“Developing and supporting new works is important to my personal mission,” Paulini adds. “We have been slowly but surely incorporating that into Weathervane’s organizational mission with our previous relationship with Out of the Box Theatrics, and now our first-ever commissioned World Premiere. I am committed to using our space and resources as a chance for new voices to be developed.”
Each of the 10 pieces are created, directed, and performed by members of Weathervane’s Season 58 company. The pieces all vary in length, genre, style, and format; they include a combination of play readings, excerpts from new musicals, stand-up comedy, and more. Audience members may provide thoughtful feedback in order to help these new works along their journey from page to stage.
The pieces being featured include:
●When the Lights Go Out - a new comedy by Weathervane Stage Manager Whitley Body
●From the Trunk - musical excerpts and selections composed by Weathervane music director Andrew Morrissey
●The University - a short dramatic scene by Weathervane resident carpenter Nick Prazniak
●The General and the Scholar - a solo bass piece composed by Weathervane bassist AC Muench
●Stand Up/Fall Down - a standup comedy routine by Weathervane props designer Kathryn Sutton
●Shakespearean Support Group - a new dramedy by Weathervane company actor Kimi Handa Brown
●Anthropocene Teen - a new musical by Weathervane resident drummer Mitch Perrins
●Glock 17 - a new play by Weathervane technician Veronica Villalobos
●Illusions of Grandeur - excerpts from a new play by Weathervane scenic charge Pyper K. Williams
●Exist - a biographical musical journey of original compositions by director of media production and acting company member Ira Kramer.
Tickets are available by phone (603-837-9322), in person (389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield), and online at weathervanenh.org.
