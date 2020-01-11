North Country Youth Chorus Begins Spring Season

The North Country Youth Chorus welcomes returning and new singers for the spring season. The youth group rehearses every Friday, beginning January 10th, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at Catamount Arts located at 115 Eastern Avenue. Snacks will be provided. The youth chorus is open to all children in grades 3 to 8 from surrounding communities. There is no audition and no fee to participate.
The group is directed by Lewis Botelho-Gomes who has had 20 years of experience in conducing children’s choruses. He is also EPIC Program Manager and teacher. EPIC is a string program which is sponsored by Catamount Arts. He recently led the youth chorus in performances at the Athenaeum’s Victorian Holiday event and First Night where they appeared with the Kingdom All Stars and EPIC students. A mid-winter or spring performance is planned.
For more information, please contact lbotelhogomes@hotmail.com.
