ST. JOHNSBURY — The North Country Youth Chorus, directed by Lewis Botelho-Gomes, is offering Friday afternoon music sessions at the Union Baptist Church located at 932 Route 5 in St. Johnsbury.
They will be held Nov 6-Dec. 18 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. This group is open to all children in grades 3-8 from surrounding communities. There is no audition and no fee to participate. Students are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. While singing will not be allowed, there will be many educational and fun activities including practice in listening to, writing and reading rhythms, clapping games, in-place dance steps, and learning to recognize form in music through listening to selected pieces.
Botelho-Gomes has had 20 years of experience in conducting children’s choruses. He is also currently music director of EPIC Music, an instrumental music program sponsored by Catamount Arts. In 2019, he led the North Country Youth Chorus in performances at the Athenaeum’s Victorian Holiday event and First Night North, where they appeared with EPIC Music students and the Kingdom All Stars. For more information, contact lbotelhogomes@hotmail.com.
