NORTH DANVILLE — This small, rural community in the heart of the Northeast Kingdom will celebrate its 74th year of providing a place where generations of families have enjoyed the festivities of the nation’s birthday, July 4th.
According the Lee Ann (Langmaid) Beattie, who has been in charge of the village’s celebrations for several years and is a member of the North Danville Community Club, what started out with a group of community members organizing small events to raise money to support the North Danville Graded School’s lunch program became a Fourth of July Celebration in 1949.
Lee said the festivities were first held in the parking lot of the North Danville Baptist Church, located between the church and the graded school. The North Danville school was originally located on the right side of the church, off McReynolds Road. That building burned down and the school, which held multiple grades in each room, was rebuilt in 1930 in what is now the present-day Community Building.
Celebrated on the first Fourth of July in 1949 was a mock wedding. A hay wagon was parked next to the church to use as a stage for the performance. The “actors” were all men — well-known community members Nate Morrill, Earle McReynolds, Gaston Couture and Guy Hodges. A parade was also held between the church and the school.
In the ensuing years, a talent show took place, organized by another local, Barbara Randall. It featured skits, singing and those who could display their musical abilities with instruments. Barbara’s husband, George, also organized the horse pulling for many years, which eventually morphed to tractor pulling.
Lee recalled several events that no longer take place: the afternoon baseball games, horse shoe pitching (“this was a big thing,” said Lee); the cross-cut sawing contests; and street dances.
Since 1949, there has been only one year that the village didn’t celebrate July 4th – the reason was a lack of people to help organize the event.
Even during COVID in 2020, a celebration of sorts took place. Instead of a parade in the village, folks could drive a route past houses along several roads. People had their homes decorated for site-seeing travelers to enjoy.
The Heath family decorated a float which they drove around the route. The patriarch and matriarch of this family — the late Roland and Betty Heath – were two of several members of the community from the past who were active in working on the village’s many celebrations. The Heath family continues to volunteer at the event. Joan (Heath) Legendre has been in charge of the food booth for many years. Both her and twin sister, Judy Parker (who helps with the church dinner) have been coming to the July 4th celebration since they were babies.
This year, Joan plans to work in the booth, but is turning over the reins of the operation to Jake Boudreau. Jake is the grandson of Roy Patterson, whose parents, the late Pat and Polly Patterson were also members of the Community Club’s earlier generation.
Even though many events didn’t take place during COVID, the popular Dickie Vance Memorial Race was held. And on that July 4th evening, Lee and committee members arranged to have a fireworks display.
There has been a bit of a setback for the 2023 celebration, due to water leakage from the heating system in the Community Building, which caused flooding throughout the building on March 28.
“We’re in limbo right now, because of the adjuster…” said Lee. “There’s a good chance the building will be closed … we’re working on using other locations in the village.”
That problem will not keep this years July 4th celebration from taking place. Many activities are being planned, including the start of the annual parade in the village at 10 a.m.
Susan (Langmaid) Lynaugh has been the master of ceremonies for the parade for years, announcing the names of all the participants, which may include children who are representing a parents, grandparents or even great-grandparents who participated in the parade in years past. The theme this year is “Pastures, Past Times and Play Times.”
Lee is hopeful that there will be a band to lead the procession down the village’s street. In other years, members of the Danville School Band would show up to lead the parade. And she added, “We can always count on the Color Guard to be there.”
There are two major fundraisers that take place during the day. From the time people start arriving to view the parade, until early afternoon, tickets are sold for a door prize, which is awarded when sales cease. You have to be there with your winning ticket to claim that prize.
The other fundraiser is Lee’s version of a 50/50 raffle and involves one of the tractors that will be in the parade. Lee came up with the idea — “we needed to do something that didn’t cost money to make it happen.”
Tickets are sold to individuals standing or sitting along the parade route. One of those tickets will correspond with two numbers affixed to a front and back tire of the “chosen tractor” (to be determined on that day). No one knows which tractor until the parade has ended, when the winning numbers are revealed and the lucky ticket holder is handed a cash prize.
The tractor fundraiser took the place of Cow Plot Bingo, which came to an end because of state’s Humane Society rules about the use of animals at these kinds of events. That is also the reason that the parade isn’t led by someone on horseback (the Grand Marshall) – which, for many years, Dr. David Toll did the honors. Toll was a pediatrician to generations of locals from the surrounding towns. The no-animals rule is also the reason that the frog jumping contest no longer takes place. “Anything that involves animals got to be a hassle,” said Lee.
A ham dinner with all the fixings, including strawberry shortcake, will follow the parade, a fundraiser that is put on by the ladies of the church. Lee adds, “it will take place right after the parade — North Danville time, whenever it comes together!”
Following the parade, the focus of activities shifts to the field next to the Community Building, where food and ice cream booths are set up, as well as a bouncy house for kids and the dunk tank (both these items are now owned by the Community Club – they no longer need to be rented).
The annual pie eating contest takes place as well, one of the more popular events for the children. Years ago, Freda Byron would bake all the blueberry pies for the contest. Freda and her husband, Howard were one of several Community Club members involved in organizing the July 4th event in 1949. Now the pies are store-bought, but the kids don’t seem to mind.
For the third year in a row, the Sam Miller Band — The Toasters — will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gazebo, another July 4th tradition. This type of entertainment follows in the footsteps of other past performers, including Eric Pierce, and for many years, the Best of Friends Band. Craig Vance will be announcing the various afternoon events; he is another community member who has donated his time for many years to help out at the celebration.
As with all events that take place on a yearly basis, finding volunteers to work is one of the Community Club’s biggest problems. “We need to get the younger people to help,” Lee said. This year, she’s hoping the 4-H horse group from Danville will be involved. “Still, we have a great group of hard workers,” she added. The only problem is, a lot of these great helpers are getting older.
The Community Club is also trying to raise enough money to replace all the old playground equipment that had to be taken down, for insurance reasons. “It’s going to cost between 30 to 40,000 dollars to replace everything with new equipment,” said Lee. “Most of the money raised by the Community Club maintains the building … we don’t make a lot of money anymore,” she added. “It’s more like a non-profit community service … It’s just a way for people in the hills to get to celebrate with their neighbors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.