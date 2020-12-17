The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild announced its first exhibit of 2021, by Robert J. Chapla, to be presented in the Back Room Gallery.
One of Chapla’s paintings bears the title “The Far Side.” It is a painting of cows, which seem not only to have transcended earth, but also evoke in strength and color, the power of the sky, or even a blue ocean filled with waves. It is a far cry from his earlier plein-air paintings. By comparing it to his earlier “The Herd Calls” the viewer can see the progression. “The Far Side” pushes a subject we know so well, especially here in Vermont, into a new visual realm.
Chapla was Midwest born and raised, educated on the East Coast, and lived for many years in the San Francisco Bay area. As a teacher, and painter the variety of landscapes, physically and emotionally have been reflected in his work. Moving to Vermont 12 years ago, to Robert felt like a return “to my painting ‘roots’ and to the seasonal changes and scenes that are so important to my paintings.”
His paintings range from realistic to abstract, to imbue his paintings with an expressive movement, stating “Lately I have added more fluid acrylic effects—an attempt to achieve an interactive unity to my work.” They will be presented from January 15th to February 27th.
This show connects older paintings with his new ones, his Pilgrim’s progress as he enriches his art with new vision and color. Among the subject matter chosen to illustrate these changes are freeways, cows, flowers and quarries.
Robert grew up in Lorain, Ohio and graduated from Columbia College in New York City with a degree in Art History. He has taken numerous graduate classes in fine art at several institutions including Cleveland Art Institute, Washington Univ., St. Louis, SF Academy of Art and others. He has exhibited widely and taught extensively over the years, including 6 years in Yosemite Valley and locally at SPA Gallery in Barre, Vt., as well as the summer adult program at Putney School, Putney, Vt.
