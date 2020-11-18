The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild will present its annual Holiday Show, Nov. 27 through Jan. 6 in the Back Room Gallery in St. Johnsbury for this 2020 season. The Gallery is open from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., seven days a week.
Guest artisans will be highlighted in the Gallery, with Artisan Guild members presenting an array of special handmade wares, including: ornaments to decorate the home for the Holiday Season (and all year); holiday gifts which include paintings, pottery, jewelry of all kinds, hats, mittens and scarves, wood works from furniture to kitchenware, sculptures (large and small), stained glass to brighten up windows, and hand blown glass.
A world of unique, one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, perfect for that special person and made in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, are being offered.
COVID-19 sanitary precautions are being adhered to for the safety and health of the public.
The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild is celebrating its 24th year as an Artisan Cooperative.
