Heather Lawson has always been an artist, but never thought she would be the type to have an opening at a gallery, and then at that opening sell five paintings in one night. Her style is acrylic, with dashing colors, and vibrant images that are striking and very pleasing to the eye.
Art has long been the outlet Heather has chosen for stress. Enrolled in the Community Rehabilitation Program (CRT) at NKHS, Heather has access to therapeutic services. The mission of NKHS is to enrich communities and enhance the ability of individuals and families to live their lives. With the help of NKHS, Heather’s dream of showcasing her incredible talent has become a reality.
Barry Waldner is a Case Worker at Northeast Kingdom Human Services, and was immediately impressed with Heather’s art from the moment he saw it. He mentioned that he felt she had talent and that displaying her work would be good not only for her own happiness, but for the betterment of the community as a whole.
Working with Laurie-Ann Couture, Heather’s case worker, they presented the idea of a showing to Heather, who was immediately on board. They reached out to the 99 Gallery in Newport, who was excited to host her art and have an opening. She sold five pieces of her art, one to the CEO of NKHS, who is having it placed in the entry to our St. Johnsbury office, at 2225 Portland Street.
Art is expression of human emotion. Heather’s art keeps her happy, healthy and is a wholesome outlet for the stress in her life. We all need to have healthy and wholesome outlets for stress, and Heather is a shining example of someone taking a passion and using it for good. Northeast Kingdom Human Services is a team of professionals who are working hard to foster the strengths of our clients, and exemplify the mission, and help others like Heather become living, breathing examples of enjoying a happy and independent life. If you would like to see her work, it is on display until October 9 at the 99 Gallery in Newport. It is colorful and full of health and life- just like Heather.
For more information about our programs, visit nkhs.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.