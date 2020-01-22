The second part of “The Kingdom’s Got Talent” the “Talent Show” is on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. The event begins at 6 p.m. It will be at the American Legion Post/Unit 21 on Veterans Ave in Newport, from 6 to 9 p.m. There are six acts competing against one another for cash prizes. The public is invited.
Tickets are available at Madame Archetypes Panoply on Main Street in Newport. Tickets are also available online at www.catamountix.com.
All proceeds benefit Joshua House Inc. Visit the website www.joshuahousenek.com to read our Stories of Aid, which will be updated soon, for the rest of December and now January.
It is our working together, that make a difference in the lives of people that we call neighbors, here in Northern Vermont.
Enjoy a night of fun and fundraising.
