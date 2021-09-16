Northern Harmony Coming to Lyndonville Sept. 18

LYNDON — Northern Harmony, a collaboration of 10 singers presenting harmony from across the world, will appear this Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at York Street Meeting House, 153 York Street, Lyndon, sponsored by the Upright Steeple Society.
Led by Larry Gordon, Northern Harmony performs under the umbrella of the world music organization Village Harmony, which sponsors singing camps and workshops in New England and many parts of the world. (villageharmony.org) Touring Europe regularly since 1995, the group has won acclaim for its unique repertoire and sure command of widely diverse traditional singing styles. Most of the veteran singers in the present ensemble have studied traditional singing styles firsthand with native teachers in South Africa, Corsica and Cauca-sus Georgia. The singers, all vaccinated, have been in residence for a week in Marshfield preparing this concert program.
The program presents a thrilling mix of world harmony traditions, including South African songs and dances, traditional polyphony from Georgia, Bulgaria, Macedonia, and Corsica, contemporary American shape-note songs, including new songs by members of the group, and renaissance Italian devotional songs. The singing is always accompanied by dancing, with the rhythm of the dance movements often in counterpoint to the song. The band will also play a medley of traditional dance tunes.
The shape-note songs include two new works by Ethan Sudan, a member of the group, as well as two other contemporary numbers by Toby Tenenbaum and Megan Henderson.
Vaccinated only; everyone requested to wear masks.
