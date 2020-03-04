Northern Vermont University To Host Annual Ian Muller Rail Jam Benefit

EAST BURKE — Northern Vermont University’s seventh annual Ian Muller Rail Jam will be 1-6 p.m. March 14 at Burke Mountain resort.
The student-run event, at the base lodge at 223 Sherburne Lodge Rd. in East Burke, is open to the general public. Rail jam registration, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Mid-Burke Lodge, will be $10. The competition, free for spectators, will start at 1:30 p.m. at the Mid-Burke Open Slope above the Bear’s Den. An awards ceremony will be at 5 p.m. at the base lodge.
The event will include a silent auction and live music. Proceeds will benefit the Ian Muller Memorial Scholarship for students at NVU’s Lyndon and Johnson campuses who are veterans. Muller, a Marine, attended Lyndon State College — now NVU-Lyndon — and was a Burke Mountain ski instructor. He died in combat in Afghanistan in 2011.
NVU-Lyndon was ranked the top military-friendly school among small public colleges and universities in the United States in Victory Media’s 2018 Military Friendly® Schools list. NVU’s Johnson campus also has been included on the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.