NEWPORT — Northsong, the Newport-based choir, will present a program of choral pieces in upcoming concerts Friday, May 19, 7:30 p.m. at Barton United Church, and Sunday, May 21, 4 p.m. at United Church of Newport.
The most unusual offering will be 10 choral pieces either composed by or inspired by Ludwig van Beethoven. “The year 2020 was slated to be a celebration the 250th anniversary of his birth, with concerts planned all over the world, and Northsong was rehearsing this group of choral pieces in the spring of 2020 when Covid shut everything down,” said Northsong conductor Anne K. Hamilton. “The selections include some of his original choral works, arrangements of Beethoven instrumental pieces, (e.g. “Moonlight Sonata), solo songs arranged for choir by composers of his time, folk songs, a rollicking “Quodlibet,” and a sing-along of the ‘Ode to Joy’ from the Ninth Symphony. Spring and song are in the air!”
The concert will also feature selections from Aaron Copland’s “Old American Songs,” including “Simple Gifts,” “At the River” and “Zion’s Walls,” Mendelssohn’s “Grant us thy Peace,” and “Three Madrigals” by Emma Lou Diemer on Shakespearean texts.
Northsong’s 34 singers are looking forward to sharing this music with the community as it celebrates 40 years of presenting choral music in the Northeast Kingdom. The choir is conducted by Hamilton, of Morgan, and accompanied by Vivian Spates of Derby. Admission is by donation.
