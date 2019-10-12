NorthWoods Stewardship Center and the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Conservation Group will co-host a workshop on Game Processing, led by Richard Breton, avid hunter and experienced butcher. The event is Friday, Oct. 18, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free.
Breton will lead participants through processing a large wild game animal, from skinning, knife handling, selecting cuts, and packaging. There will be many tips and techniques shared, covering hunting, field dressing, getting a big game animal out of the woods, hanging and aging game, freezing, thawing, and cooking. If the opportunity presents itself, handling, dressing and cooking small game will also be included.
The NorthWoods Main Lodge is at 154 Leadership Drive in East Charleston.
