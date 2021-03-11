Novelists To Host Meeting

Two novelists have chosen rural Vermont, with its lush beauty and shadowy secrets, as the setting for their latest literary thrillers.
Melanie Finn, author of The Hare, and Chera Hammons, author of Monarchs of the Northeast Kingdom will host an online reading and discussion on Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this Zoom event hosted by Bear Pond Books, and Kellogg-Hubbard Library, in Montpelier. The authors will each read briefly from their new books, then talk about writing and setting, and answer questions from the audience.
About Monarchs of the Northeast Kingdom:
Anna and her husband John, a master saddlemaker, have created a quiet existence for themselves in rural Vermont. When John disappears in the woods near their home, Anna hides what she finds there in a desperate effort to ensure her own survival. She must learn to live alone in a landscape where poachers trespass, coyotes roam, bears menace livestock, and winter starves the wild animals—while debilitating illness and long-buried secrets threaten to upturn her life.
“Lush and evocative … A highly satisfying, delicately woven story about loss, loneliness, life, and death.” —Kirkus Reviews
Hammons holds an MFA from Goddard College in Plainfield, and served as writer-in-residence at West Texas A&M University. The author of four books of poetry, and the 2017 Southwest Book Award winner The Traveler’s Guide to Bomb City, she lives near Amarillo, Texas, with her husband, three cats, a dog, a rabbit, a donkey, and five horses.
About The Hare:
Raised to be obedient by a stern grandmother in a blue-collar town in Massachusetts, Rosie accepts a scholarship to art school in New York City in the 1980s. One morning at a museum, she meets a worldly man twenty years her senior, with access to the upper crust of New England society. Soon, Rosie is living with him on a swanky estate on Connecticut’s Gold Coast, naively in sway to his moral ambivalence. A daughter is born, just as his current con goes awry forcing them to abscond in the middle of the night to the untamed wilderness of northern Vermont.
“In this brooding feminist thriller, a former art student and her daughter are isolated in a rural Vermont cabin and have to contend with the toxic presence of an unbalanced con man in their lives.” — New York Times
Finn is the author of four novels, including The Gloaming, a New York Times Notable Book in 2016. She lives with her husband, twin daughters and a wide range of domestic and wild animals on the side of a mountain in northern Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.