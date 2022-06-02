ST. JOHNSBURY — The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) opened its newest exhibit, an NVRH employee and family art show on May 26. It includes a variety of art, and runs until July 18.
“We have some incredible talent here at NVRH,” gallery curator Jennifer Layn said. “It’s really neat to see another side, a really dynamic side, of our coworkers and their family members.”
The diversity of mediums is as wide-ranging at the hospital departments represented: photography, poetry, paint, sculpture, knitting, watercolors and wood and metal painting.
“I was meant to be a nurse, but I’m in love with art,” ICU nurse and painter Deb Keon said. “There’s a lot of parallels between nursing and art, like recognizing the beauty and sometimes the pain in others… it’s another way to look closely at a person like nurses do in their work every day.”
“I am a refugee from Russia, having moved to the US at the age of 15,” NVRH Hospitalist Dr. Yolena Kogan said. “[Art] has been an instrument of healing for me and also, sometimes, for my patients… In the last three months, art has helped me process the devastating events of the Russo-Ukrainian war. These paintings are hard to like - and that’s not their purpose.”
The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery is located on the hospital’s main floor. The exhibit will be on display May 26 through July 18, 2022. For more information, please contact Associate Director of Philanthropy and Art Gallery Curator Jennifer Layn at j.layn@nvrh.org or 802-748-7313.
